LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Those looking for a spooky adventure this Halloween season can take a drive to Tonopah, as a hotel in the Nevada city has made a list of the top 25 most haunted hotels in the country.
According to a new list from Historic Hotels of America, the hotels that made the list "are locations for ghost tales of Revolutionary War soldiers, jilted lovers, unexplained footsteps, as well as friendly spectral bellhops."
Among the hotels on the list is the iconic Hotel del Coronado in Coronado, California. Legend has it that 24-year-old Kate Morgan arrived at The Del on Thanksgiving Day in 1892, alone and unhappy, and never left the property.
The release notes that the tragic tale of Kate Morgan continues to intrigue hotel visitors, and her original third-floor guestroom is the most-requested room at the resort.
In Nevada, spooky lovers can take a short drive to Tonopah, Nevada, and stay at the Mizpah Hotel.
"Built in 1907, the Mizpah Hotel is believed by many to be home to several ghostly figures," the release states.
Historic Hotels of America added that "Many guests report witnessing one of the former bellhops roaming the halls of the hotel in a vain attempt to give a hand with the luggage."
If it brings more tourists to rural Nevada I'm all for it. Though for my money if any hotel in Tonopah was haunted it would have to be the Clown Motel the rooms even come with cemetery views.
