LAS VEGAS -- An architectural design teacher at Advanced Technologies Academy has been named Nevada teacher of the year.
Richard Knoeppel was honored by the Nevada Department of Education. He has taught in the Clark County School District since 1995.
Gov. Brian Sandoval said: "Teachers like Richard Knoeppel are invaluable in our state's efforts to develop a more skilled workforce to meet the demands of our emerging Nevada economy."
Knoeppel is a member of the Nevada STEM Advisory Council where he works to raise awareness of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
