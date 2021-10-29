LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Homeless Alliance is seeking volunteers for its upcoming Project Homeless Connect pop-up event.
The pop-up will take place at Pearson Center. Volunteers are needed to set up the day before the event, Nov. 16, and the day of the event, Nov. 17.
The organization regularly hosts "mobile resource fairs" to connect people experiencing homelessness with immediate services including housing assistance, medical care, behavioral health care, employment support, hygiene care (clothing, showers, haircuts) and meals.
The organization said in an email that it expects the event will serve more than 1,500 people in need. To accommodate that, the alliance will need 250 volunteers.
The event will take place on Nov. 17, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pearson Center (1625 W. Carey Ave.).
In addition to volunteering, the organization encourages sharing the event and link to volunteer on social media, and passing around flyers for the event.
Those who are interested in volunteering can register here: https://signup.com/client/invitation2/secure/617021582912338081/false#/invitation
A printable flyer for the event is available here: https://files.ctctusercontent.com/3a46cd69501/f3736491-7b69-4933-8c38-90df7a68d6ca.pdf?rdr=true
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.