LAS VEGAS FOX 5) -- The latest report from Las Vegas Realtors show local home prices setting an all time record for the sixth consecutive month.
The median price for a home in Las Vegas during the month of November was $345,000, a 12 percent increase from the same time last year.
“A seller may have 10, 20, 30 offers on their property so it is a very competitive market,” said loan officer Kat Alvarez.
LVR said sales keep increasing and the housing supply continues to shrink.
To get ahead of the competition, Alvarado said to make sure your finances are in order.
“You have to make sure you are qualified correctly, you also have to make sure you are working with the right team.”
Tony Galindo with Platinum Realty said like a lot of things in Las Vegas, it’s all about who you know.
“A lot of times the listing agent may recognize the agent, they know that they perform and they can get the job done,” said Galindo.
Alvarez and Galindo said the most effective way for buyers to differentiate themselves from the competition is to make the highest offer possible.
“Oftentimes, you have to be willing to pay over what the home is actually worth. Because that’s what people are doing. They are offering more than the home is actually valued because they want to get the home so they will do whatever it takes,” said Alvarez.
