LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Members of law enforcement and the Las Vegas community honored a fallen Nevada Highway Patrol trooper as his body was moved on Saturday.
Trooper Micah May's body was moved from University Medical Center to the Clark County Coroner's Office on Saturday afternoon. He is expected to be taken to a funeral home on Sunday.
Officials with local fire and police departments, as well as other first responders, lined the roads near University Medical Center as NHP drove May's patrol vehicle to the coroner's office.
May's vehicle could be seen covered in flowers and words of mourning from colleagues, friends and community members.
May died Thursday following an incident on July 27. The trooper was struck by a carjacking suspect's vehicle as he lay spike strip along I-15 near Sahara Avenue. The suspect was killed by responding law enforcement.
"With heavy hearts, we confirm the loss of [NHP] Trooper Micah May #6203," NHP Southern Command said in a tweet Thursday night.
"Trooper May’s heroism exemplified the definition of a silent guardian. His dedication and service will never be forgotten," Director of the Nevada Department of Public Safety George Togliatti said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to this grieving family and recognize the unique sacrifice to the State of Nevada."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.