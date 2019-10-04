LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper shot at a man they said threw rocks at them early Friday morning.
NHP Trooper Jason Buratczuk said troopers were called to Eastern Avenue at US 95 after reports of a pedestrian on the ground in the southbound off ramp around 12:20 a.m. Oct. 4.
When troopers arrived, an unrelated man started throwing rocks at the responders. NHP chased the man, deploying a Taser and firing one round, but not striking the man, Buratczuk said.
The man involved was taken to the hospital for evaluation and will likely be charged for assaulting troopers, Buratczuk said.
The trooper who fired the round will be put on paid administrative leave pending investigation.
Eastern Avenue was closed between Cedar Avenue and Bonanza Road for investigation.
