LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper was shot and killed Friday morning near Ely, according to the Eureka County Sheriff's Office.
According to a statement from Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command, the trooper was conducting a motorist assist about 5:54 a.m. at US-93 and White Pine county mile marker 106 near Ely.
NHP said the suspect shot and killed the trooper before stealing his uniform and his patrol vehicle.
Eureka County Sheriff's Office announced on Facebook that the suspect was taken into custody. NHP identified the suspect as 65-year-old John Dabritz from White Pine. NHP said multiple agencies assisted in taking Dabritz into custody.
NHP identified the trooper as 47-year-old Sgt. Ben Jenkins from Elko. Jenkins started working for NHP in 2008 and was promoted to Sergeant in 2017.
“Without question, Sgt. Jenkins was a hero to his community, his law enforcement colleagues, the State of Nevada and our country,” Director George Togliatti said in a statement. “This is a tremendous loss for the Nevada Highway Patrol, his family, and everyone Sgt. Jenkins touched during his long and honorable career in public service. My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this period of mourning.”
Jenkins is survived by his wife, his mother, four children and five grandchildren, according to NHP.
The Nevada Department of Transportation says that US 93 is closed in both directions near South Clover Valley Road in Currie.
NHP said they would hold a press conference at 3 p.m.
FUND CREATED
"The Injured Police Officers Fund has created accounts at Wells Fargo Bank (#5906636682) and Nevada State Bank (#5795937738) where the family will receive 100% of the donations. Donations can also be made online via here: https://ipof.vegas/donate
These are two approved official bank accounts established for the family by the Injured Police Officers Fund. Please be aware of fraudulent police charities and crowd-sourcing campaigns that could be scams. We are beyond grateful for the outpouring of support on this dark day. Thank you."
