LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a large number of crashes Thursday morning.
Between 5 and 9:30 a.m., the NHP responded to 28 vehicle crashes, according to an email from the NHP.
That is a large number for such a short period of time, the NHP said, and more than normal for morning rush-hour traffic.
Several crashes involved vehicles sliding off the road. No serious injuries were reported.
As of about 9:45 a.m., State Route 160 at Mountain Springs was the area that was of most concern. Temperatures were below freezing and snow continued to fall, the NHP said.
Vehicles with chains or all-wheel drive are permitted to use the pass between Pahrump and Las Vegas on 160, according to the NHP. Vehicles that use the pass without proper equipment risk getting stuck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.