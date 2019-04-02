LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - The Nevada Highway Patrol was involved in a shooting on Mount Charleston near Echo Trail, the department said Tuesday.
NHP said officers took the suspect into custody and no troopers were hurt. Echo Trail is located off of State Route 157.
At the scene, Trooper Travis Smaka said they responded about 1:08 p.m. to a call of a suicidal man.
When they arrived, troopers found a 23-year-old man inside of his vehicle. They tried to get him out of his vehicle peacefully.
The suspect fired his weapon and police returned fire, Smaka said. The suspect was taken into custody, then to a nearby hospital, where troopers said he is expected to be OK.
Nevada Highway Patrol said a suicidal suspect changes the way troopers approach a situation like this one.
“It is one of the most dangerous calls a law enforcement officer can respond to," Smaka said. "Because this is a person who has built it up in their mind that they have nothing to lose and you don’t know what they are mentally or emotionally capable of.”
The area was expected to remain closed for several hours.
