LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - The Nevada Highway Patrol was involved in an officer-involved shooting on Mount Charleston near Echo Trail, the department said Tuesday. 

NHP said officers took the suspect into custody and no troopers were hurt. Echo Trail is located off of State Route 157.

