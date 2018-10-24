LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Highway Patrol will host two hiring events at their Southern Nevada command headquarters.
The first event is Saturday, Oct. 27 at 7 a.m. to noon. The next event is Saturday, Nov. 17 at 7 a.m. to noon. Both events will be held at 4615 West Sunset Road.
The department is hiring officers for the Highway Patrol Division, Parole and Probation Division and Capitol Police, according to a release.
Candidates will undergo an overview of the hiring process, a question and answer forum and the opportunity to participate in the physical agility test. Interested applicants can also apply for a ride-along.
Anyone interested in participating the physical agility test must register online prior to attending the event at dps.nv.gov/jobs.
