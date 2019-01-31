NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Highway Patrol has found a man who was reported missing Wednesday.
Charles Finley, 69, was found about 8:30 a.m. at the ski area on Mount Charleston, according to a news release. He was found in good health and has been reunited with his family.
Finley was last seen on the 2500 block of Belmont Street, near North Las Vegas Boulevard, at around 9:45 p.m., according to police. Family members told investigators Finley has a history of high blood pressure and suffers from seizures.
Police said Finley did not take his medication with him at the time he left the residence. He was seen leaving the home in a black Chevrolet Impala with a Nevada plate numbered 12D008.
Finaly last had contact with his family on Wednesday at around 1 p.m., telling his family he didn't know where he was, according to police.
