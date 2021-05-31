LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As travelers head out of town on Memorial Day, Nevada Highway Patrol is already reporting traffic backups.
NHP said traffic was already backed six miles shortly after 7 a.m. By 8 a.m., traffic was backed up 13 miles to Jean.
#trafficalert Traffic is already backed up 6 miles in Primm. It will get worse through out the day. To avoid traffic use SR160 to W Bell Vista Ave in Pahrump and catch route 127 in CA, that will bring you right into Baker. If you decide to use the 15, pack your patience. #nhp pic.twitter.com/OQP5geDEou— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) May 31, 2021
NHP suggested using SR 160 to W. Bell Vista Ave. in Pahrump before getting on route 127 in California to get to Baker.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.