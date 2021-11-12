LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents on Friday elected two of its regents to temporarily take on the offices of Regents Cathy McAdoo and Patrick Carter.
According to an agenda for a special meeting of the NSHE board on Friday, McAdoo and Carter have decided to temporarily relinquish their offices of chair and vice chair, respectively, amid an internal complaint investigation.
The board voted to elect Regent Carol Del Carlo as temporary NSHE Board chair and Regent Amy Carvalho as temporary vice chair.
Regent Carol Del Carlo represents District 9 which includes parts of rural Norther Nevada. Regent Amy Carvalho represents District 12 which includes Boulder City and parts of Henderson and Las Vegas. Their terms will begin effective immediately and not last longer than the end of Fiscal Year 2022 on June 30, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.