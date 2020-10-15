LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Health Response team on Thursday issued new guidance for live vocal performances.
The revised version of the state's "safe gatherings" guidance expands definitions for "vocal performers" to include anyone requiring verbal audience communication, such as: singers, comedians and magicians.
New language under the revision permits performers to remove face coverings during shows, "when a face covering cannot be worn due to the nature of the performance, as long as social distancing is always maintained," according to a release.
The original guidance only included "musical" acts under this guidance, excluding other types of live performers.
Live performers must continue to maintain a minimum of 25 feet between themselves and the audience.
