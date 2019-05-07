LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevadans continue to pay more at the pump as AAA announced in a weekly release that Nevada had the fourth-highest gas prices around the country.
Nevada gas prices for regular unleaded gasoline were $3.48 per gallon, a five-cent increase from the previous week, according to AAA as of May 6. The five-cent increase in price was the seventh largest change in gas prices by state over the past week.
The only states with higher gas prices were California ($4.09), Hawaii ($3.63), and Washington ($3.53), AAA said in a release.
Alabama had the cheapest gas prices at $2.50 per gallon, the release said.
