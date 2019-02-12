CARSON CITY, Nevada (AP) - Opponents to a gun sales background check bill say the proposed legislation is too broad and would make criminals out of law-abiding citizens.
Streams of people opposing the bill spoke in front of lawmakers of both the Senate and the Assembly on Tuesday. Opponents to the measure raised a myriad of criticisms. Some said it would infringe on Second Amendment rights and would not help curb gun violence.
Other opponents say the measure did nothing to address mental health and criminals would find their way to a firearm anyways.
The measure allows a licensed dealer to charge a "reasonable fee" for a background check and overseeing the firearm transfer, a portion that drew criticism from opponents who argued it would hinder some gun ownership.
Background checks are already required. Selling a Gun without one makes you guilty of a Straw sale.These people are clueless.It's about CONTROL.
