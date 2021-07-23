LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Nevada National Guard helicopter pilot has been recognized for saving an Oregon firefighter in the Bootleg fire on Sunday.
Nevada Army Guard helicopter pilot Chief Warrant Officer 4 Kevin Keeler was recognized and presented a challenge coin on Thursday by a Chief of the National Guard Bureau Gen. Daniel Hokanson. Keeler located and rescued a missing firefighter who became separated from his crew at the Bootleg Fire in Lake County, Oregon.
“He was not lost but got separated from his crew because he had to go the opposite direction to maintain his own safety,” Keeler said.
The missing firefighter was located in about one hour of the search launch, about 1.5 miles from his crew near Gearhart Mountain, the Nevada Guard said.
Director of domestic operations Lt. Col. Brett Compston said Keeler already had returned back to work training people less than one week after that rescue.
"He just got back home last night ... he's actually out flying today," Compston said. "He's a work horse, so he's out there already training people."
Firefighters and partners continue to respond to the Bootleg Fire, which has grown to more than 400,000 acres and is the larges in the U.S.
