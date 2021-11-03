LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Army National Guard is mourning and remembering a soldier who was fatally shot Sunday at a house party.
The Clark County Coroner identified the woman as Graciela Gomez, 22. According to the coroner, she died of gunshot wounds in a homicide that Las Vegas police responded to in the early morning of Oct. 31.
According the the Nevada National Guard, Gomez was a specialist and member of a Las Vegas-based brigade who displayed "extraordinary service" working on the COVID-19 task force and in her other duties.
The following is a statement from Brigade General Troy Armstrong, Nevada Army National Guard Land Component Commander:
Specialist Graciela Gomez, a graduate of Las Vegas High and active member in the community, was an exceptional Soldier with a positive attitude and steadfast work ethic. Additionally, it's worth noting that she most recently answered the call and displayed great dedication and extraordinary service to her community over the course of the past year while working on the COVID-19 Task Force in Las Vegas helping our state get through the pandemic. We are extremely saddened at the news of this tragic death.
As was also reported in the press yesterday, her death comes a little more than a week after we received news of another 22-year-old Nevada National Guard Soldier, 2nd Lt. Nicollo Murillo, who died unexpectedly Oct. 22 while at a training in Virginia.
Both these Soldiers were rising stars in our organization who were well liked among their peers and our Nevada National Guard family. This undoubtedly affects all who served alongside both Specialist Gomez and 2nd Lt. Murillo. The Nevada National Guard provides support and assistance to all our members through our chaplain corps, directors of psychological health and military and family program staff. We encourage all members struggling through loss or for any other reason to reach out and seek assistance.
The Nevada Guard has a list of support contacts on its website, www.nvng.nv.gov under “Military Support and Resiliency.”
According to a spokesperson for the Nevada Guard, services have not been set yet for Specialist Gomez. A GoFundMe account has been created for the family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-for-gracielas-funeral-expenses?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer
More information on 2nd Lt. Murillo and his funeral service this Friday is available here: https://www.facebook.com/NevadaNationalGuard/posts/224151696483094
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.