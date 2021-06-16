LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Gov. Steve Sisolak will make an announcement about the state's COVID-19 incentive promotional program on Thursday.
The governor and Immunize Nevada will speak at a press conference in the Twitch Lounge at Allegiant Stadium at 4 p.m. on June 17.
He will be joined by Heidi Parker, Executive Director of Immunize Nevada, and Scott Gunn, Senior Vice President of Corporate Public Affairs from IGT Global Solutions Corporation.
(4) comments
Haha I like that one qwerty
So what is the next step. They send storm troopers door to door?
No, our state doesn't have the budget to afford the licensing deal with Disney, maybe Cylons though.
The Borgs would do it for nothing, since their ideology goes along with the government. It's all about assimilation.
