LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Las Vegas Monorail funding and construction plans may be derailed after Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak declined state backing for $200 million in tax-exempt bonds.
Las Vegas Monorail Co. administrators sought the funds to pay off a recent $13 million loan and to build new stops near the Mandalay Bay resort and the future site of the MSG Sphere near The Venetian. Mandalay Bay is close to the planned 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium being built for the NFL Oakland Raiders move to Las Vegas in 2020.
"After careful consideration, the Governor declined to sign the certificate," Sisolak's office said in a statement to FOX5.
The monorail failed to pay back $650 million in state-backed bonds issued to build a 3.9-mile track, and it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2010.
Ingrid Reisman, senior vice president of the Las Vegas Monorail Co., released the following statement Monday afternoon:
The expansion of the Las Vegas Monorail system to both Sands Expo and the Mandalay Bay/Luxor resort campus provides substantial congestion relief and environmental benefits that the Company believes it can achieve. The mobility and air quality benefits the expansion provides the southern Nevada community and tourism industry simply cannot be done faster or with such minimal public involvement by any other means that currently exist. These types of benefits typically require communities to commit hundreds of millions of dollars in tax subsidies to construct facilities with similar benefits, as well as tens of millions annually in taxpayer subsidies to pay for ongoing operations and maintenance costs. The Las Vegas Monorail provides these benefits with zero subsidies. We continue to believe these beneficial outcomes are worth pursuing.
The monorail currently connects the Las Vegas Convention Center to stops near several Strip resorts.
