LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on Monday ordered flags at the State Capitol and all state public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff through Thursday.

The order lasts through sunset on Dec. 9 in honor of Senator Robert “Bob” Joseph Dole and his life of service to our nation. The order follows a similar proclamation by President Joe Biden.

“U.S. Senator Bob Dole was an outstanding American whose service, devotion, and impact to this nation will never be forgotten,” said Sisolak in a media statement. “Kathy and I send our love and condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones.”

