LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on Monday ordered flags at the State Capitol and all state public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff through Thursday.
The order lasts through sunset on Dec. 9 in honor of Senator Robert “Bob” Joseph Dole and his life of service to our nation. The order follows a similar proclamation by President Joe Biden.
“U.S. Senator Bob Dole was an outstanding American whose service, devotion, and impact to this nation will never be forgotten,” said Sisolak in a media statement. “Kathy and I send our love and condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.