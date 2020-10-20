LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak says that the state is beginning to see an "alarming trend" in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
At the Grant Sawyer building in Las Vegas on Tuesday night, the governor addressed the recent trends, warned of "COVID fatigue" and reminded Nevadans to comply with health guidance to mitigate the spread and impact of the virus.
“One of the biggest challenges is the speed at which this virus spreads and impacts hospitals. One day, it’s fine, you’re not at capacity. At a week later, you can be bumping up against your capacity for beds and ICU units. Hospitals can then be teetering on the edge of having to turn patients away. We have to avoid that,” Sisolak said.
He emphasized that Nevada is not experiencing "hospitalization saturation or critical infrastructure overload" at this time, with COVID-19 patients placing a 10% relative demand on hospitals. The governor added that the spike in cases and hospitalizations in Nevada is part of nationwide trends as cases and deaths continue to climb, citing reports that the United States this week surpassed 8 million coronavirus cases and has surpassed 220,000 deaths.
In Nevada on Monday, Clark and four other counties were added to the Nevada COVID-19 Task Force's list of counties with elevated risk of disease transmission, joining two counties that already were on the list. Furthermore, confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations on were at an all time high since the first week of September.
According to the White House coronavirus task force, Nevada has the 24th highest case rate and the 16th highest test positivity rate (9.1%) in the country, Sisolak said. According to state data, cases are growing at a seven-day average of 666 per day compared to 332 cases per day in September.
"The situation we are now facing and of extreme importance is what we call overcoming COVID fatigue in Nevada and across the country," Sisolak said. "Covid wasn't supposed to last this long. We all feel covid fatigue, and it results in riskier behavior and complacency. We cannot let that happen."
The governor urged continuing to use face coverings, practice social distancing, wash hands, avoid public and indoor gatherings, get tested for COVID-19 and get the flu vaccine. He contrasted the type of behavior he would like to see, with what the public has observed from high-ranking officials.
"I know the behavior of certain officials at the highest level of our government run contrary to the public health experts. They create a sense that the pandemic is over or rounding the corner or that masks don't work. It creates division," Sisolak said. "We need to be united. The enemy is the disease, not each other."
Sisolak said he looks forward to giving another update on the state's response to COVID-19 next week.
