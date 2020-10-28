LAS VEGAS (FOX 5) -- Governor Steve Sisolak has a clear message for Nevada -- everyone needs to take the virus more seriously.
Director for the Nevada COVID-19 response, Caleb Cage said Nevada is the state with the 22nd highest number of cases per population, reporting more than 500 cases per 100,000 residents.
Currently, the Silver State is in the "red zone" according to the White House, with 71% of counties having moderate to high levels of community transmission.
Clark County has been flagged by the Nevada COVID-19 task force for elevated risk of disease transmission for two weeks in a row. Cage said this could be due to more people having small gatherings and letting their guard down in these situations.
Right now, Sisolak said there is no a plan to start closing things down again, but that could change if the spread isn't curbed.
"I don't care who says it, we are not rounding the corner," Sisolak said. "You can see from the slides our cases are going up. Any one that says to the contrary is just not telling the truth. Any one who says contrary is lying. They're trying to intentionally deceive people and have them let their guard down. We cannot let that happen."
Sisolak reminded everyone to wear masks properly, keep social distance, use hand sanitizer, and avoid large crowds.
