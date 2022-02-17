LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak will deliver a State of the State address on February 23 in Southern Nevada.
According to his office, Gov. Sisolak must transmit a message to the Legislature ahead of the Legislative Session. However, nothing prohibits him from delivering a similar-style speech in off years.
A spokeswoman for the governor says that in his speech, he intends to lay out his vision for the year ahead, as well as announce some additional investments for ARP dollars.
"The Governor felt compelled to give this speech at this moment as the State continues to recover from the pandemic, invest federal funds to help build the Nevada we deserve and set the stage as the team builds toward a proposed budget ahead of the next Legislative Session."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.