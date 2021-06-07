LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on Saturday signed into law Assembly Bill 356, which requires the replacement of unused grass landscapes.
According to a news release from the Southern Nevada Water Authority, "Assembly Bill 356 prohibits the use of Colorado River water delivered by SNWA member agencies from being used to irrigate non-functional grass by 2027." The release notes that this requires the replacement of non-functional grass — decorative grass in streetscapes, medians, parking lots and other areas where it is used for aesthetics and not recreational purposes — by Dec. 31, 2026.
SNWA says it has identified about 5,000 acres of unused, non-functional turf in the Las Vegas Valley. The new law does not apply to grass at single-family homes, where 1,000 acres of non-functional grass remain, nor recreational grass found at schools and parks throughout the community, according to SNWA.
“We’re extremely appreciative of Gov. Sisolak and the Nevada Legislature for approving this measure, which will enable the community to expand on its commitment to conserving water in the face of ongoing drought conditions and climate change,” said SNWA General Manager John Entsminger.
“By upgrading unused grass to water-smart landscaping, we can save more than 9.5 billion gallons of water annually, which represents about 10 percent of our total annual water supply from the Colorado River at Lake Mead."
As noted in the release, by comparison, resort hotels along the Las Vegas Strip and throughout Southern Nevada collectively consume about 4% of the community’s water supply.
To implement and coordinate the required turf replacements, according to the release, the SNWA Board of Directors will appoint a nine-member advisory committee, comprised of representatives from the business community; owners of office parks, industrial or commercial properties; community associations; multi-family housing; environmental organizations; and golf industry.
Entsminger said businesses and community associations should take advantage of the SNWA’s Water Smart Landscapes Rebate program (WSL) to convert unused grass to water-smart landscaping. WSL provides a cash incentive of $3 per square foot of turf removed.
Since its launch in 2000, businesses and residents have replaced about 198 million square feet of grass with drip-irrigated landscaping, SNWA says.
(1) comment
Every time we are asked to cut our water usage we do. Then they jack up the rates so they can continue to make their same percentage of profits. What a scam. Lake mead has enough water for 150 to 200 years. I don't know why we can't use or build a pipeline from the Mississippi river to solve the water issue or is it a scam. The floods they have year after year could help the western states with drought problems.
