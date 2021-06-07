Sprinklers water grass at a park on Friday, April 9, 2021, in the Summerlin neighborhood of Las Vegas. A desert city built on a reputation for excess wants to become a model for restraint with a first-in-the-nation policy limiting water use by banning grass that nobody walks on. Parks would not be included, but Las Vegas area water officials are asking the state Legislature to pass a law banning "non-functional turf" in street medians and common areas of communities and office parks. (AP Photo/Ken Ritter)