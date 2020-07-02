sisolak

Gov. Steve Sisolak is seen signing an order to close Nevada schools on March 15, 2020. 

 @GovSisolak/Twitter

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Governor Steve Sisolak sent a letter to President Trump asking him to reverse the the J-1 Visa program for educators.

Stay with FOX5 for updates.

Copyright 2020 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.