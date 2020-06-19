LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Friday proclaimed June 19 "Juneteenth Day" in the state. The nationally recognized day of remembrance celebrates the freeing of slaves in America, years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed. The governor also signed an executive order lowering flags at half staff to honor lives lost.
African-Americans across the country have commemorated the day with stories of hardship and the continued push for true civil rights and freedom.
"We have achieved great things in this country and in this State,” Sisolak said in a statement. "However, there is still much work to be done in the fight for equality. Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness are universal maxims granted to all Americans upon their birth. Unfortunately, for some races, those axioms are harder to live by and enjoy due to hate, racism, and bigotry. Now is the time for us to effect change and renew our commitment to be a better State and nation while denouncing those behaviors. Juneteenth is a perfect opportunity for self reflection and advancement toward true freedom."
In a release from the governor's office, Sisolak highlighted important achievements the Black community has played in Nevada's history, including involvement in the northern mining industry and helping to build the monumental structure of the Hoover Dam.
Sisolak said the declaration was meant to acknowledge the adversity the Black community faces in the U.S. while pushing for a better, brighter future in order to erase the stain of injustices caused by prejudice in the nation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.