LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on Friday ordered flags of the United States and the State of Nevada to be flown at half-staff in honor of entertainer Roy Horn, who passed away due to complications from COVID-19 on Friday, May 8.
According to a news release from the governor's office, born in Germany, Roy Horn developed a love for animals at an early age and partnered with Siegfried Fischbacher to form Siegfried & Roy. The duo entertained more than ten million fans and contributed to the development of Las Vegas' global reputation, the release notes.
"Roy had an uncanny ability to entertain and mesmerize audiences," said Gov. Sisolak. "His world famous act brought joy to Nevadans and visitors alike. For both his contribution in helping elevate Las Vegas as the entertainment capital of the world, and for his vast work in wildlife contribution, we are proud to honor him."
For a yay entertainer ?
