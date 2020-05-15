SIEGFRIED & ROY

Las Vegas entertainers Siegfried & Roy, Siegfried Fischbacher, left, and Roy Uwe Ludwig Horn, right, hold four baby white lions at the Cincinnati Zoo, Thursday, April 26, 2001, in Cincinnati. The four cubs were born April 1 to two white lions loaned to the Cincinnati Zoo in 1998 by Siegfried & Roy. The cubs will be on display this summer at the zoo. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)

 AL BEHRMAN

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on Friday ordered flags of the United States and the State of Nevada to be flown at half-staff in honor of entertainer Roy Horn, who passed away due to complications from COVID-19 on Friday, May 8.

According to a news release from the governor's office, born in Germany, Roy Horn developed a love for animals at an early age and partnered with Siegfried Fischbacher to form Siegfried & Roy. The duo entertained more than ten million fans and contributed to the development of Las Vegas' global reputation, the release notes.

"Roy had an uncanny ability to entertain and mesmerize audiences," said Gov. Sisolak. "His world famous act brought joy to Nevadans and visitors alike. For both his contribution in helping elevate Las Vegas as the entertainment capital of the world, and for his vast work in wildlife contribution, we are proud to honor him."

Copyright 2020 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Medium Mack
Medium Mack

For a yay entertainer ?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.