LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Gov. Steve Sisolak has appointed J. Brin Gibson as the new chair and executive director of the Nevada Gaming Control Board.
The governor's office announced Gibson's appointment on Tuesday afternoon, to replace former chair Sandra Douglass Morgan who resigned in October. Gibson's new position will be effective Nov. 18.
"Brin's extensive background and expertise in highly regulated industries, including his experience as Chief of the Gaming Division, makes him a perfect fit for this position," Sisolak said.
While serving as Gov. Sisolak's general counsel, Gibson served as the Chief Legal Counsel regarding ethics, transactional and legislative matters as well as protection of state interests in the gaming and cannabis industries. In this role, Gibson acted as the Chief Legal Counsel to Governor Sisolak and all Executive Branch agency directors and Cabinet members.
Prior to joining the Governor’s Office, he served dual roles as the First Assistant Attorney General and Chief of the Gaming Division within the Nevada Attorney General’s Office. In these roles, he supervised all regulatory and administrative law action for the Office of the Attorney General and oversaw a staff of nearly 400 lawyers and legal support professionals.
In his role as the Chief of Gaming, he acted as the chief legal counsel to the Nevada Gaming Control Board, Nevada Gaming Commission, and Nevada Gaming Policy Committee, where he handled all legal actions against Nevada gaming licensees by the Board and Commission, including regulatory issues and violations. Gibson was also appointed to two separate terms by former Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval to serve as the Commissioner of the Colorado River Commission of Nevada.
Most recently, Gibson was named as a shareholder at Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck earlier this year. He will be leaving that position to serve as chair of the Gaming Control Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.