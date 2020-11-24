LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada gaming wins in October were down 19.5% compared to the same time last year, according to the state's gaming control board.
Gaming revenues totaled $822,676,544 in October 2020 compared to $1,021,966,875 in 2019, according to the control board's monthly gaming and revenues collections report. Gaming revenues have decreased by 22.54% since July 1, 2020, compared to the same period last year.
As of Nov. 23, the state collected $50,537,440 in percentage fees -- a 18.9% decrease compared to November 2019.
Gee.... I wonder why? No one wants to come here and be FORCED into wearing a fekking mask!
