LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Funeral Directors and Morticians Association of Nevada is hosting a "Stop the Violence" hearse processional and community march on Sunday, Nov. 14.
The event will start at 600 W. Owens Avenue and will end at the True Love Missionary Baptist Church at 1941 H. Street.
In a media release, the FDMA cited Las Vegas police crime statistics reflecting a 67% increase in homicides compared to 2020. Last year, FDMA said LVMPD reported 69 homicides, with 115 so far in 2021.
"We can’t sit around and allow these senseless murders to continue," they wrote. "We want to bring awareness to the city and remind people of the danger of gun violence and other ills."
Local funeral homes are expected to hold a slow procession through the neighborhood with empty hearses as families carry posters of their lost loved ones.
For registration information, click here or call 702-982-8670.
