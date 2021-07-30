LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The law enforcement community and Nevadan civilians are mourning the loss of Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Micah May.
May's patrol car was used to honor his nearly 13 year of services outside NHP Headquarters this week. Messages of support, bravery and valor graced the side of the car.
The public was given the opportunity share their support for trooper May and his fellow collogues.
A constant stream of support by law enforcement and community members was noticed throughout the day on Friday. Everything from flowers and messages by those who were touched by trooper May.
On Saturday, July 31, a flag run along the Las Vegas Strip is planned in Trooper May's honor.
On August 3, a candle light vigil is scheduled at 6 p.m. at Police memorial Park.
Official arrangements are still being planned to honor trooper May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.