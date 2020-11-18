LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Nevada family is facing overwhelming tragedy as a Reno police officer and his pregnant wife lost their home to a fire for the second time in less than two years.
Firefighters said the home belonging to Scott O'Brien and Mimi O'Brien was either damaged or completely destroyed in the Pinehaven fire in the Reno area.
The couple has two children and is expecting a baby.
The tragedy comes 19 months after their home first burned down. A barbecue pit fire caused considerable damage. The couple had been caring for Mimi's mother with cancer when a wildfire tore through their neighborhood this week.
A GoFundMe account has raised thousands to help the family.
A day after a wind-whipped wildfire in northern Nevada roared through a neighborhood in Reno and destroyed at least five houses in total, more than 1,000 people who were forced to evacuate — including the mayor — started returning home Wednesday.
Rains overnight helped tamp down the flames.
Crews in Reno had feared another lashing of strong winds would revive the fire Wednesday, but those conditions subsided. They even got better control of the flames that damaged 15 other structures near the Sierra Nevada foothills.
The fire was halfway contained, and they expected to have it fully contained by Friday.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
