LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A program created through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is providing discounts on internet bills and computers for Nevada families.
Rep. Steven Horsford announced the launch of the permanent Affordable Connectivity Program, which he says will help close the state's "digital divide" between urban and rural communities. According to estimates from the White House, 825,000 or 26% of people in Nevada will be eligible for the benefit.
"Thanks to the Affordable Connectivity Program, thousands of Nevada families will have new opportunities to earn, learn, and use critical services like telemedicine to improve their lives," Horsford said in a statement on Wednesday.
The new Affordable Connectivity Program provides:
- Up to a $30/month discount on the monthly cost of internet service
- Up to a $75/month discount for households on qualifying Tribal lands and other rural areas
- A one-time discount of up to $100 for a laptop, tablet, or desktop computer (with a co-payment of more than $10 but less than $50)
A household is eligible if a member of the household meets at least one of the criteria below:
- Has an income that is at or below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines; or
- Participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid, Federal Public Housing Assistance, SSI, WIC, or Lifeline;
- Participates in Tribal specific programs, such as Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance, Tribal TANF, or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations;
- Is approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision in the 2019-2020, 2020-2021, or 2021-2022 school year;
- Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year; or
- Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider's existing low-income program.
To apply, Nevadans should:
- Submit an application online or print out a mail-in application by visiting ACPBenefit.org.
- Contact their preferred participating provider to select a plan and have the discount applied to their bill. Some providers may have an alternative application.
Eligible households must both apply for the program and contact a participating provider to select a service plan. For more information, visit fcc.gov/acp.
Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) recipients fully enrolled as of December 31, 2021 will automatically continue to receive their current monthly benefit until March 1, 2022. EBB recipients can learn more about the program transition and steps they may need to take to stay enrolled after March 1st by visiting fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit.
