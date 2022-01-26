Nevada Legislature Mail Voting

FILE - In this a Clark County election department facility Oct. 31, 2020, file photo, County employees process mail-in ballots in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

 John Locher

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada elections officials announced Wednesday that a website has been launched to allow people to opt-out of receiving a mail in ballot.

In a post on Twitter Wednesday morning, the Elections Division of the Nevada Secretary of State said those who would like to opt-out of receiving a mail-in ballot can do so by visiting: https://www.nvsos.gov/votersearch/

Once you find your voter registration status on the website, you can then edit your registration card.

Nevada Gov. Sisolak last June signed into law a measure requiring mail-in ballots to be automatically sent to active voters in future elections.

