LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada elections officials announced Wednesday that a website has been launched to allow people to opt-out of receiving a mail in ballot.
In a post on Twitter Wednesday morning, the Elections Division of the Nevada Secretary of State said those who would like to opt-out of receiving a mail-in ballot can do so by visiting: https://www.nvsos.gov/votersearch/
Our online opt-out process is now complete! You can notify your local election official that you do NOT want a mail-in ballot by going here: https://t.co/I8IZGXL6ks— Nevada Elections (@NVElect) January 26, 2022
Once you find your voter registration status on the website, you can then edit your registration card.
Nevada Gov. Sisolak last June signed into law a measure requiring mail-in ballots to be automatically sent to active voters in future elections.
