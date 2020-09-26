LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- President Trump nominated Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court Saturday. Nevada's elected officials are responding to the announcement.
Democratic U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen provided the following statement after Barrett was selected.
“President Trump and Senate Republicans have tried for years to repeal the Affordable Care Act through legislation and the courts, and very soon, the Supreme Court will consider a case that could overturn the ACA completely. This means that the next Justice will decide whether individuals with pre-existing conditions could be denied health care coverage,” said Senator Rosen. “Not only does Judge Barrett support the President’s plan to dismantle our nation’s health care law and eliminate reproductive freedoms, but the rush to confirm her nomination clearly violates the precedent that Senate Republicans set just four years ago for filling a Supreme Court vacancy. In fact, unlike the 2016 election, millions of Americans across the country are already voting. My Republican colleagues should honor their own precedent on this process - the McConnell Rule - and ensure that the American people have their say at the ballot box before the Senate considers a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court that will determine the future of access to quality, affordable health care in the United States.”
U.S. Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto shared this statement.
“President Trump has chosen to ignore the will of American voters today. Americans are already voting in this election and I continue to believe that the American people should have their say on a Supreme Court vacancy occurring so close to a presidential election.
“Based on my review of Judge Coney Barrett’s record during her recent confirmation for the 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, I’m certain that this nominee would be the deciding vote that rips away protections for preexisting conditions for over one million Nevadans, and millions of Americans. This nomination is nothing less than an attempt by Senator Mitch McConnell and President Trump to ram through a lifetime appointment onto the Supreme Court before oral arguments on the Affordable Care Act are heard on November 10th. We’re in the middle of a global pandemic that has taken the lives of over 200,000 Americans. This is a lifetime appointment to the highest court in our nation and nothing less than access to quality, affordable health care is on the ballot. I will vote ‘no’ on this nomination to try to stop this latest Republican attempt to rip away health care.”
Nevada Democratic Party Chair William McCurdy II released the following statement.
“For Nevadans this fall, everything from immigrant rights to voting rights hangs in the balance, especially health care. From day one, Donald Trump has been hellbent on dismantling the ACA and ripping away health care coverage from millions of Americans. Four years later, after trying and failing to repeal the ACA in Congress, Trump and Republicans are still at it, jamming through a Supreme Court nomination less than five weeks before Election Day just to get their way. Nevada voters have already begun casting their ballots for president and their voices deserve to be heard.
“Health care is on the ballot. Just one week after the election, the Supreme Court will hear Trump’s reckless attempt to tear down the ACA. Amy Coney Barrett would cast the deciding vote to invalidate the ACA, creating even more chaos and leaving more than 300,000 Nevadans without health care coverage in the middle of a pandemic.
“Nevadans will not stand for it. In 2018, Nevada voters rejected health care discrimination by electing Democratic legislators who made permanent the ACA’s life-saving protections for 1.2 million Nevadans with pre-existing conditions. In 2020, Nevadans will once again reject Trump’s health care sabotage by electing leaders like Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Democrats up and down the ballot who will protect and build on the ACA.”
The National Republican Committee showed their support for Amy Coney Barrett.
"In selecting Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Trump has picked an exceptionally qualified constitutionalist to serve as our nation’s next Supreme Court justice. Judge Barrett’s stellar career and character shows she is someone who recognizes the proper role of a Supreme Court justice is to interpret the Constitution as written, not to legislate from the bench.
"Not long ago Democrats said that Americans deserve a fully-staffed Supreme Court of nine justices. President Trump has done his constitutional duty by naming a nominee, and now it’s time for Democrats to make good on their words by joining Senate Republicans and committing to holding a fair Senate confirmation process."
(2) comments
I believe she will do great for our country.
democrats will try to smear this fine woman.
Gee, the Democrats hate her. What a shock.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.