LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new study found that drivers in Nevada are among the worst in the country.
According to a study by Car Insurance Comparison, Nevada drivers rank as the 10th worst in the nation.
The study notes that this is the third time since 2011 that the Silver State has ranked in the top 10 for careless driving, "which means it has some of the highest rates of bicyclist and pedestrian fatalities in the nation."
Car Insurance Comparison added that a previous study they conducted found Nevada to be the deadliest state to take a walk.
Using statistics released from the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety, the study notes that in the first half of 2019, traffic deaths involving pedestrians were up 19 percent, motorcycle deaths were up 8 percent and fatalities involving bicyclists were up 25 percent.
Nevada ranked 33rd in terms of drunk driving, the study says.
The top 10 states for the worst drivers included:
1) New Mexico
2) South Carolina
3) Arizona
4) Louisiana
5) Texas
6) Colorado
7) Missouri
8) Alabama
9) Montana
10) Nevada
