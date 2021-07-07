Crash generic with tape

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Fatal crashes increased 32% in the first half of 2021 compared to the previous year, the Nevada Department of Public Safety reports. 

Of those fatalities, 45 pedestrians and 33 unrestrained motorists were killed. A majority of the state's fatal crashes, 108 of 180, were reported in Clark County.

Reported crashes not involving a fatality were up 28% from the previous year.

The report included data from January through June.

