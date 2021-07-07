LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Fatal crashes increased 32% in the first half of 2021 compared to the previous year, the Nevada Department of Public Safety reports.
Of those fatalities, 45 pedestrians and 33 unrestrained motorists were killed. A majority of the state's fatal crashes, 108 of 180, were reported in Clark County.
Reported crashes not involving a fatality were up 28% from the previous year.
The report included data from January through June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.