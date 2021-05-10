LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- What do Vegas Golden Knights and Las Vegas Raiders season tickets have to do with people getting life saving organ transplants? That's what a congressmen grilled the head of a Nevada donor group about recently.
“It’s hard to know that I’m waiting for life. I’m waiting to live," said Tony Ingram. Ingram, who lives in Los Angeles, told the oversight committee her job is her health. She said she's been diagnosed with end-stage kidney failure and is waiting for a kidney transplant.
“Because of my rare blood type being on the list can mean I have to wait ten years before I can receive a transplant. Ten years is a very long time for anyone," Ingram said.
“The subcommittee is right to point out that donation and transplant patient system has room to improve," said Joe Ferreira, president and CEO of Nevada Donor Network. NDN is a nonprofit and what’s called an OPO, groups that facilitate the recovery of life-saving organs and tissues.
Ferreira is also the president of a trade group that represents OPOs.
The chair of the subcommittee really turned the mood of the meeting when he said Ferreira's OPO in Nevada spent roughly $6 million in 2019 on administration and general expenses.
"Your OPO has season tickets to the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights, isn’t that correct?" asked Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL). "And you also have season tickets to the Las Vegas Raiders, too?"
Ferreira confirmed both statements in the meeting.
Krishnamoorthi then asked about $146,000 spent on travel, meetings and seminars, including trips to Sonoma and Napa Valley.
“Mr. Ferreira, what you're spending on the Raiders, the Golden Knights, Napa Valley and Sonoma have one thing in common: They have nothing to do with recovering organs for ailing and dying patients on the organ transplant list.," he said.
The Nevada Donor Network, in a statement to FOX5, said it's the most productive OPO in the country. This is what Ferreira said prior to the grilling.
“Last year, our amazing team at Nevada Donor Network made the gift of life possible for more than 400 grateful organ transplant recipients.”
Others in the industry said Nevada Donor Network is high -performing.
NDN addressed the season tickets in its lengthy statement, saying tickets are not funded by taxpayers.
"Entertainment items used for donor stakeholder relations and development are purchased through other funding sources, which include donations and other fundraising efforts." The group said one its missions is community engagement and "NDN views its investments in these powerful engagement tools as supporting our mission."
Nevada Donor Network statement by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
The Illinois representative said since Medicare covers all the costs of OPOs, he wants taxpayer money spent on collecting organs and not extravagance, as Ingram waits for a kidney.
“To be able to have a second chance at living and health long life," she said.
The congressman is now asking Ferreira for five years of itemized general and administrative expenses.
The Nevada Donor Network said while other OPOs have received inquiries from the subcommittee, it has not. But they will cooperate if asked, and its financial records are public.
We asked NDN for an on -camera interview with Ferreira last week. We checked back today and were told he was not available.
