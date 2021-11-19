LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada DMV is warning of a new phishing scam that is asking for an update of MyDMV profile.
Scammers posing as the Nevada DMV are sending out text messages asking recipients to update their MyDMV profile. A link in the text leads to a web page that resembles the real MyDMV portal.
Anyone receiving this or a similar message is asked not to respond or provide any personal data. The message should be deleted immediately. The Nevada DMV says it never sends unsolicited text messages or emails, and the agency will not ask customers to update their MyDMV accounts.
Most updates to personal information, such as name changes, must be completed in person at a DMV office.
To spot a text or email scam, officials say to look for the telltale signs of phishing: Poor spelling or grammar, forceful language or use of threats, sense of urgency, or the link provided does not match that of the legitimate agency website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.