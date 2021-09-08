LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Those who have received a Nevada driver's license with the state's new card design are being advised that the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at U.S. airports may have difficulty processing the license.
According to a notice posted on the Nevada DMV website, the new Nevada license design conforms to the latest national driver's license standards. However, TSA may have difficulty reading the license with a barcode scanner at U.S. airports.
The agency says that it is working with TSA on the issue and will provide an update when it is resolved. In the meantime, the DMV suggests allowing yourself extra time to complete airport security screening.
The new license design was unveiled by the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles in July, with the first new cards issued at the Sahara DMV office in Las Vegas on July 12.
According to the DMV, all Nevada cards issued Sept. 1, 2021, or later feature the new design.
The DMV asks that people do not visit an office just to obtain a card with the new design. Licenses and ID cards with the old design are valid until expiration, the DMV notes. The older cards will remain in circulation until 2029.
Visit https://dmvnv.com/dldesign.htm for more information.
