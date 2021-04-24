LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Some Nevadans have spent more time in long Department of Motor Vehicles lines than they would like. DMV officials know there is frustration and the agency is working to change things.
“Our big goal here at the DMV, we have a request in with the legislature now that we hope gets approved, is that we want to move all of our services online in the next four years,” said Deputy Administrator Sean Sever.
He said the pandemic has proven to them that people don’t want to come into their offices to do their business.
Sever said the plan is to have most DMV services online, including new registrations and driver’s licenses for those who move to Nevada from out of state.
"You can scan your documents, send them to us, all the things we require you to bring in. That’s our hope in the next four years. That’s our goal,” said Sever.
He said some changes have already been made.
"We've always had the ability to renew registrations online, but about eight months ago we added the ability for people to renew driver’s licenses online. And so over 80,000 people have done that in the past eight months,” said Sever.
He said people would still have to come into offices for some services, including driver's license road tests.
