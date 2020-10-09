LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles on Friday announced that it will temporarily expand the special hours it offers to new Nevada residents who have been able to make appointments for Saturday services since Sept. 12.
According to a news release, the DMV offices in Henderson, Las Vegas and Reno will now accept new residents on a walk-in basis from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Monday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.
Customers with existing Saturday appointments will be able to keep them, the DMV said.
“We want to help our new neighbors drive legally and get their vehicles registered here,” said DMV Director Julie Butler. “We should be able to process as many as 3,000 new residents per week across the state and hopefully catch up on the backlog created by the COVID-19 closure earlier this year.”
New residents must be transferring an out-of-state driver’s license or ID card to qualify for the special hours, according to the DMV.
The New Resident webpage at dmvnv.com has the details on license and registration requirements. Customers can have Vehicle Identification Number inspections completed in advance without an appointment.
The new hours are effective Oct. 10 and will continue through Nov. 3, officials said.
According to the DMV, this change will also allow new residents to obtain DMV identification so they can register for and vote in the upcoming general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Nevadans with a DMV-issued driver’s license, ID card or the Interim Document given out at application are eligible to register online through October 29 at www.RegisterToVoteNV.gov. Nevada residents with a DMV-issued driver’s license, ID card or Interim Document may also register in person at a polling location during Nevada’s early vote period (October 17 – 30) and on election day (November 3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.