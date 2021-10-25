LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada residents could be eligible for a refund from the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles.
DMV offices across Nevada will begin issuing technology fee refunds to customers who were charged between July 1, 2020 and August 31, 2021. The tech fee refund will be distributed as $1 bills.
Nevada DMV Director Julie Butler said the agency anticipates a start date in mid-December to begin issuing the cash refunds.
The cash refund program, approved last Thursday by the Nevada Legislature’s Interim Finance Committee, was found to be the most cost-effective option for issuing the technology fee refund to customers, Butler said.
Tech fees were applied during most DMV transaction such as driver’s licenses, state ID cards, vehicle registrations and titles and business licenses.
DMV appointments won't be necessary to collect the refund. Each DMV office will have designated refund stations. Customers visiting the DMV by appointment can also collect their cash refunds from the same service window they are doing other business from.
To avoid the long wait times for refunds, customers are encouraged to collect their refunds during their next DMV visit.
“Our best advice to customers is to combine the refund with other DMV business that they were going to do anyway, so they don’t have to make a special trip,” Butler said.
Commercial fleet customers will receive their technology fee refunds by check in the mail, according to Butler. Eligible customers don't need proof of payment to claim their refund. Refunds will be verified by DMV staff.
Technology fee charges ceased May 18 in response to a Nevada Supreme Court decision earlier in the month that upheld a district court ruling, which voided 2019 legislation authorizing an extension of the fee program.
The Nevada DMV has collected a little over $6 million in technology fees during Fiscal Year 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.