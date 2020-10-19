LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is still dealing with a backlog of transactions after shutting down for three months in the beginning of the pandemic.
"We’re seeing a lot of frustration and it’s understandable people just can’t get through," said DMV Spokesperson Kevin Malone.
Malone said the DMV has made some changes to help, such as moving more services online, pushing back deadlines and extending hours.
As it continues to operate at 50%, there continue to be delays. A line wrapped around the DMV off Stephanie Street in Henderson all day Monday.
Catherine Larson waited in line for a 5:15 p.m. appointment. She said she needed to renew her drivers license back in June.
"This was the first appointment I was able to get," she said.
That’s one of the services that moved online, but people over a certain age have to show up in person.
"You have no choice the only way to renew your drivers license is to show up and get your eyes tested," Larson said.
Malone said 20,000 people have renewed licenses online since reopening in the pandemic.
"That’s 20,000 people not in the offices but the demand is out there," said Malone.
While the DMV was closed, people still bought cars. Now residents can register most Nevada vehicles online, too. If it’s out of state, they'll need a movement permit.
"You can get a movement permit in person at the DMV just by walking up and showing proof of ownership," said Malone.
Moving permits are now good for 180 days, instead of 90.
"We were at the DMV today getting new license plates for our cars and new drivers licenses after moving from New York," said Rusty Walker.
Walker didn't wait to get a movement permit and lucked out to find an appointment the same day he checked online.
"It only took us an hour and 15 minutes to get everything done," he said.
But not everyone will be as lucky. Malone said do as much as possible online and if you need to go inside, make an appointment.
He said the trick to finding an appointment is by checking early in the morning. That's when a new days worth of appointments opens up 90 days out.
"Have some patience and we will get through the backlogs," said Malone.
