LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Residents in Nevada are experiencing up to a three month wait to get an appointment at the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, for transactions like getting a driver’s license and registering a car.
According DMV officials, one reason for those lengthy wait times is appointment “no shows.”
“What’s happening is someone will make an appointment. They’ll realize that they can renew their driver’s license or registration online. They’ll go ahead and do that and complete the transaction but then they’re not cancelling their appointment when they’re finished,” said DMV Deputy Administrator Sean Sever.
While driver’s license and registration renewals for people who currently live in Nevada can be completed online, people new to the state must complete those things in-person at the DMV. Sever urges people to cancel their in-person appointments if they can complete DMV business online.
The DMV is catching up after offices and other businesses were closed during the pandemic.
Sever addressed a couple other issues people are facing. FOX5 heard from one person who got a ticket for not having his truck registered. Kevin Hamel said he waited three months for an appointment to register a truck he hadn’t used for a while. While waiting he made a sign for his back-license plate that said his appointment was for April 8. He said at one point a police officer was behind him for a couple blocks and did not pull him over. However, Hamel said he got a ticket for not having a registration when he parked downtown Las Vegas to gamble.
"You got one entity telling you you can't get your vehicle registered, Nevada entity. You've got another Nevada entity giving you a ticket for not having your registration. That is very, very, very frustrating," Hamel said.
The DMV shared some advice for motorist waiting on appointments.
"What we're encouraging people to do in those situations is to make your appointment. Print out the appointment and keep it in your vehicle or keep it with your driver's license. And we've asked law enforcement to take it easy on people until we get caught up. But unfortunately, it's still an infraction," said Sever.
Sever clarified another issue residents have been experiencing.
FOX5 viewers have said that they were fined when they finally got an appointment and showed up at the DMV to register their vehicles. They complained they were fined for being late on registration when it wasn’t their fault they had to wait so long for an appointment.
"It's actually not a fine. It is a backpay. So, for instance, if I'm a month late on paying my registration, you're paying that extra month plus the extra year that you need to renew. So, it shows up as a fine on people's receipts, but it's really not a fine, Sever said.
Sever also said there are no points assed to someone's driving record for a no registration violation.
Hamel contested his $75 fine and it was reduced to $35.
