LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- If you need to visit the DMV, you may want to avoid going on "Black Monday," aka the Monday after Thanksgiving.
The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is asking walk-in customers to use alternative services next Monday, Dec. 2 or to hold off on visiting until later in the week.
With DMV offices closed four days from Thursday, Nov. 28 through Sunday, Dec. 1, the Monday following Thanksgiving is traditionally the agency's busiest day pf the year, according to a news release.
“Enjoy your holidays and don’t get stuck in the long lines early next week,” said DMV Director Julie Butler. “The holidays are hectic enough without spending time in a crowded office.”
Many alternatives exist for those who need to visit a DMV office:
The DMV’s website offers two dozen online transactions, including address changes and personalized plate orders.
The agency has self-service kiosks at most DMV offices and at 31 supermarkets and other partner locations across the state. AAA offers vehicle registration and handicapped placard service at five locations as well.
Motorists who buy a car, truck or motorcycle from a Nevada dealer over the holiday weekend can register it online. The DMV will send new standard plates in the mail or the motorist can transfer existing plates.
Visit dmvnv.com to find online services, kiosk locations and ways to avoid the waits before you visit an office. Officials suggest making an appointment if you do have to visit an office.
