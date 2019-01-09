LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Department of Motor Vehicle locations are not taking online appointments due to a delay in a vendor switch, according to a representative.
Spokesperson Kevin Malone said the contract for the vendor that managed the DMV's online appointments expired on Dec. 31. The new vendor was delayed in changing over the system, Malone said.
The pilot system was rolled out in Reno last week, Malone said, and is expected to be in the Las Vegas area "hopefully no later" than the end of February.
The new system will work the same, he said, but with more appointments available.
In the meantime, the DMV is running off the take-a-number system, but Malone said wait times have been substantially lower, which is typical this time of year.
He said the department hasn't gotten many complaints about the appointment system being unavailable.
Malone urged those going to the DMV to check on the website first, as an appointment isn't always necessary. To visit the DMV's website, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.