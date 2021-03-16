LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Department of Motor Vehicles is enforcing an old rule that prohibits people from getting appointments at DMV offices if they don’t live in the area.
Some valley residents are driving to Pahrump, Laughlin and Mesquite hoping more appointment times will be available there and the lines will be shorter.
“Prior to the pandemic, the rural offices may or may not have served people but you would still have a long wait time. Now with the pandemic we simply can’t serve people from Las Vegas at the offices in Mesquite, Pahrump and Laughlin,” said DMV spokesman Kevin Malone.
Anyone who shows up to a rural DMV office will be sent back to a location closer to where they live.
“We’ve had people drive out there, find out the wait times are no shorter than they are in Las Vegas and get pretty upset with us,” said Malone.
Some people who are fed up with waiting for an appointment are using third party DMV services.
Automotive Business Services is one of many that takes all DMV documents and does the leg work for the customer.
“We go to a special department within the DMV as a business and bring our paperwork in, and the DMV processes it for us,” said Sarah Marks, a manager at Automotive Business Services.
Customers have to pay between $70 and $200 for the third-party service depending on how quickly they need a DMV service done. The third-party services can finish up DMV needs in as little as a couple of days, they say.
Marks said she is extremely busy with more people asking for help because of a three-month backlog at the DMV.
One valley resident who used Automotive Business Services said it is worth every penny to not have to deal with the DMV.
“I’m going to use her again. There is no reason to go to the DMV,” said Travis Thomason.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.